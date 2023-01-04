Kidney health pop-up clinic offered in Byron

At the end of kidney awareness month, folks came out to learn information on kidney functions and how they can stay healthy.

BYRON, Ga. — March end kidney awareness month, and April kicks off organ donor month.

On Saturday in Byron, folks got information about both at the kidney health pop-up clinic.

People could talk to doctors, learn about kidney disease, hypertension, diabetes, and more.

Doctor Michael Early L MD presented on hypertension and diabetes, and offered tips on how to take your blood pressure.

They also heard people tell their stories of kidney donation.

Free vaccines were available, as well as pamphlets about all sports of health topics like proper nutrition, immune deficiency, and pre-diabetes.