'It's more than just cycling': Kids explore country with U Create Macon Bike Team

The team has encouraged kids to explore the world on two wheels for over a year

MACON, Ga. — Since last March, the U Create Macon Bike Team has encouraged kids of all ages to get out and explore the world on two wheels.

The team began with the goal of getting children active and engaged in their community.

A year later, the group is continuing to do just that with camping trips, mountain bike trail rides and trips all over the country.

In addition to their recent 96-mile ride through the Silver Comet and Chief Ladiga Trails, the group also traveled to participate in a historical bike ride in Selma and Montgomery.

"It's more than just cycling," says biking coach Janet Grier. "My favorite thing about the team is seeing the smiles on the kids' faces just hearing them laugh and seeing how they're growing."

Learning how to bike on the road and through mountain trails gives the team endless opportunities to get in touch with the great outdoors.

"You see stuff that you wouldn't normally see in a car," says team member Richone Jackson. "The scenery, you'll never see that if you're going in a car fast, but when you're on a bike you just take time to see it up close."

In addition to their outdoor adventures, the team has its own bicycle workshop where coaches teach kids how to repair bikes themselves.

"Some of the bikes get donated to us and will be a little out of shape but we'll fix them back up," says Jackson. "We've got all the tools and a big book we'll look into and just realize, 'Okay, I can do this.'"

Over the year, the U Create Macon Bike Team has become a family.

"They've found something that they can relate to, that they can feel good about, as well as staying healthy," says Grier. "It has opened my eyes and definitely opened their eyes to a whole different world."

The bike team has plans to stay active with a Bike Wash in Central City Park on July 11 and historical bike tours throughout Macon beginning July 18.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.