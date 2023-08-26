Two events in one: Kids Expo and Food Distribution event held in Macon

Organizers say the joint event covered a lot of the essentials that a family needs.

MACON, Ga. — North Central Health District's Kids Expo and Food Distribution had two events in one...and organizers say it covered a lot of the essentials that a family needs.

Event organizer Christorial Hightower says this is their first annual expo.

She says families and children are under served in the community and they wanted to be able to give back.

It was free for the whole family, and they could take home things like groceries, diapers, breastfeeding classes, HIV and health screenings, and school supplies were offered.

"We just want to make sure that the whole community come out and just get what we have. we don't want to take none thing home. we want everybody to come out and just take advantage of the awareness, supplies, & materials and the resources that we have here in the building today," said Hightower.

There were 20 to 30 vendors, and resources were on a first come, first serve basis.