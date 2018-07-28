When you think Bragg Jam, you may think of going out with your friends to grab a drink and listen to some rocking music.

Well, the kiddos actually get there share of the fun on Saturday, too.

For kids who might want to do something sporty, they could hang out with the Mercer bears and kids who wanted to do something a little more chill could create sand art.

There was even a pirate ship ride that quickly became a fan favorite.

Marketing Co-chair Leila Regan-Porter says she loves to see families get really excited about festivals like this.

"We always want to showcase the best of our city especially downtown and we definitely get that feeling from the whole downtown community," she says.

The event ended at 2 p.m., but the fun continues on all night long with bands playing all around downtown Macon.

