MACON, Ga. — As kids gear up for the school year, many organizations are doing their part to make sure both students and parents are prepared.

School supplies were given away at the Moose Lodge's Back-to-School Carnival and Thrift Sale Sunday in Macon, but parents also got a special gift.

Parents could make CDs with all their child's information on it, including the child's address, contact information, pictures, and fingerprints. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that CD can then be given to law enforcement if their child were to ever go missing.

Kids also got to snag free school supplies, partake in carnival games, win prizes, and eat food. There were also gently used items up for sale as well.

Tara Bodell helped coordinate the event, and she says it was all made possible because of volunteers.

"The sheriff's department here giving out books, Jones County Fire Department, we had some of those guys here, but people have taken their time today to give back to the community," Bodell said.

The event lasted from noon to 5 p.m.

