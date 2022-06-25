Kids learn the history of Black owned business in Macon during Entrepreneur's Day tour

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, some of Macon's youth learned about the history of some of downtown black owned business.
Royal Science held their very first Entrepreneur's Day for 25 children.
The event included a walking tour where children explored local black businesses in honor of Juneteenth.
Shekita Maxwell, the founder of Royal Science, told 13WMAZ why she believes this tour needed to take place.
"We will have a better understanding and a cooperative agreement with the community and say 'Hey, we can hire. We can also support.' And also we can also come together and make sure everybody is supported because when you support a local business all together, you know that you're supporting that family right there where you live," she said.
The tour started at Francar's in Mercer Village. Sponsors gave the kids a meal and ended the tour at the downtown terminal station.
RELATED ARTICLES: