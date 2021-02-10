Reel one in: Kids learn to fish at Perry Fishing Rodeo

PERRY, Ga. — More than 100 people gathered at the Kids Fishing Rodeo in Perry Saturday.
The purpose of the event was teaching kids how to fish. Attendees could also meet national, local, and pro anglers.
The first 50 kids received free fishing rods.
“It's just a way to introduce kids to the outdoors, give them a chance to come out and fish. You even have parents come out here, maybe that haven't fished before. [It’s] just a good time where parents and the whole family can come out and enjoy the company of each other and enjoy the outdoors,” said Clayton Batts.