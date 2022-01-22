Kids meet at Museum of Aviation for Lego robotics competition

The contestants completed challenges revolving around cargo and chain of command issues using, of course, Legos.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Teams took part in the 16th Annual Starbase Robins Super Regional FIRST Lego League Saturday.

They met in Warner Robins for the qualifying round of the Lego robotics competition. The theme for this year is ‘Cargo Connect.’

Event coordinator Wesley Fondal says he’s happy so many teams showed up to compete.

“I’m glad for this turnout today, especially amidst this weather and in the middle of COVID. So, we are very glad to be back. Last year, we skipped the tournament. This year, we’re back in person,” he said.