Laurens County resource closet offers free items to any children in need

The Kid's Cup slogan is "loving neighbors, filling needs, and making friends."

DUBLIN, Ga. — A new resource closet for foster children and children in need is opening in Laurens County on Thursday. Kid's Cup will be a resource for all children up to age 19.

Janice Nazerian and Pam Otts say they are servants who just want to see the children in Central Georgia "thrive."

"It's our desire to help children and families," Nazerian said.

The children they are specifically talking about are those with "limited resources."

"We felt like God was calling us," Nazerian said.

Kid's Cup is located on Claxton Dairy Road in a cute, little building and has a pond out back with community box gardens outside.

Nazerian says they "knew that this could be a good spot" for a resource closet because there isn't anything like it in Laurens County.

Nazerian and Otts grew up riding the school bus together and hadn't seen each other for over 40 years.

"God just opened up doors," Otts said. "It wasn't anything we had planned."

The closet provides clothes, toys, books, hygiene products, school supplies, and more. The best part? Everything is free to any child who is referred.

Otts was a foster mom in the 70s and she says, "there were no resources."

"Our foster children came with trash bags," she said.

The two women feel strongly about children in the community who often go without.

"Our goal is to supply and support our children," Otts said. "To provide a way for people in our community to come together and love each other. It's all about loving our neighbor."

Otts says your "little something" can be a big something to someone in need, so they ask people to donate whatever gently used items they have.

Children have to be referred by someone to make a shopping appointment. That someone could be anyone from the school system, church, neighbors, foster care, or anybody who knows a child in need.

You can go to their website to fill out a referral form. They'll contact the family and set up the appointment to come and shop. Volunteers can register online as well.