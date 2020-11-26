Cost of COVID: Kids weigh in on the best, worst parts of the pandemic

It's easy to find someone's opinion about the pandemic on social media, but one group is often overlooked: children

MACON, Ga. — When it comes to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, you certainly don’t have to look far for someone’s opinion.

Health leaders, politicians, and even friends and neighbors have something to say about the virus.

There is one group we haven’t heard from until now – kids.

As we continue our series looking at the ‘Cost of COVID,’ Amyre Makupson with Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalism sat down with a group of children to hear their thoughts on growing up in a pandemic.

She asked them, “What was the worst thing about the pandemic?”

Destiney said it was having to stay home every day and being unable to do anything fun, while Chloe said it was masks and constantly buying Lysol or paper products.

Jacquez said he didn’t want to run around in a mask all day, and Aiden told her, “Coronavirus got me messed up.”

You can hear the rest of their thoughts below: