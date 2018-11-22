While you’re getting into the Christmas spirit, a local organization Kids Yule Love is starting to collect toy donations.

Chris Allen, spokesperson for the organization, says they’ve placed drop boxes all over Macon-Bibb and Houston County.

Allen says they're in need of bibles and toys. If you have a bible or toy you'd like to donate, Allen says you can find their drop boxes at fire stations and retail stores like Walmart.

“When you drop off a toy in a box, just keep in mind your toys that you donate to the program stay in the community...they’re not shipped anywhere else, so you’re helping a child or children in your own community,” said Allen.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, call (478) 741-3032

© 2018 WMAZ