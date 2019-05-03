MACON, Ga. — This Saturday, kids will have a chance to get active at the Kidz Fest and Bike Rodeo at Central City Park.

The free event will be hosted by the KidFit Strong Fitness Challenge. The group organizes obstacle courses where kids can challenge their physical fitness.

There will also be bike safety courses where kids can get free helmets and earn drivers license type certificates for their bikes.

"We have tried to promote healthy living from our senior citizens to our youth," says Charise Stephens, executive director of the Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival. "We have a youth obesity problem here and we just want to make getting out fun and interactive."

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can register for the event here.