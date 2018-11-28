The leader of a Macon-based sex trafficking operation was sentenced Wednesday to a little more than 14 years in prison.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, 36-year-old Najiy Williams aka ‘King’ was sentenced to 174 months in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and a lifetime of supervised release on a charge of ‘inducement to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity.’

Additionally, his cohort – Hamza Vasser aka ‘Joey’ – was sentenced to 21 months in prison and a lifetime of supervised release as well. The two men must also register as sex offenders upon their release.

"I want to thank the great investigative work of the FBI, GBI and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to end this illegal sex trafficking operation, and helping release these victims from a hopeless trap,” said Charles Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

CASE INFO:

The FBI received information Williams was trafficking women from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office and GBI.

They identified seven women who were forced to have sex in hotel rooms in Macon and other cities across the southeast, like Charleston and Valdosta, from Sept. 2015 to Feb. 2017.

According to the plea agreement, one victim reported more than 550 sex acts over that time period.

The victims also reported to authorities they met the men by responding to ads for models and actors on sites like Craigslist. One of the victims traveled by bus from Ohio to Macon to respond to an ad for a film audition.

Vasser admitted to driving a woman from South Carolina to Georgia to engage in prostitution.

