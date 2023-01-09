It is almost time for the King of Soul Music Festival. Here's what to expect

The festival will include two days of live music from a mix of local and national artists.

MACON, Ga. — It's almost back again! You're in luck if you missed last year's King of Soul Music Festival.

"We received so many wonderful comments about the event last year, and that's why we decided to continue it as an annual event," Vice President and Executive Director of the Otis Redding Foundation Karla Redding-Andrews said.

Redding-Andrews is also a daughter of the late Redding and said her entire team is looking forward to kicking things off with a two-night event on Sep. 8 and 9.

"Every year, we'll make it bigger and bigger. This year, I think our biggest element is the honorees, the incredible honorees, whose mission aligns with that of the Otis Redding Foundation," she said.

The honorees being respected are Jermaine Dupri, Roderick Cox, and Benjy Griffith.

Musical talents will also share their art during both nights, and the lineup includes Kendra Morris, Alanna Royal, Orchestra Noir, Jac Ross, Taj Mahal, Anderson East, Rebel Rae, and The DREAM Team- young singers, songwriters, and musicians from the Central Georgia area.

"I think he would be so pleased to know that Macon is still bursting at the seams with amazing talent," Redding-Andrews said.

Along with supporting other artists, Redding was also passionate about the local scene in Macon.

"That was one of the things about Otis Redding- is that he wanted to bring new and upcoming artists into Macon, into this community, to record in this community. To produce, to direct, to do all of that in this community," Redding-Andrews said.

The first day is called an "Evening of Respect" and will be held at the Macon City Auditorium on September 8 at 7:00 p.m.

The second day is called the "Big 'O' Homecoming Show" and will be held September 9 at Capitol Theatre. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

The Redding Foundation hopes to host another tribute late next year. That's when they hope to open the Otis Redding Center for the Arts in downtown Macon. It will be a place for students to explore their passions in music and art.

"It's just going to be magical, for not only our kids that we wanna service in this community, but also for adults and visitors to come in and experience," Redding-Andrews said.

She said they will have the annual event in Macon because of what it meant to her father in the past and what it means to her family today.

"To the city of Macon, to the state of Georgia, thank you for always accepting the legendary Otis Redding. And supporting the Otis Redding Foundation and the Redding family in everything that we do. We're so proud to be a part of this community," Redding-Andrews said.