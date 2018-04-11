The seventh annual Kitchens Road Old Time Festival kicked off in Haddock Saturday.

More than 100 arts and crafts vendors and 100 cars pulled up for a car show.

It's a family friendly event with plenty of fun for the kids, like mechanical bull riding, bubbles and fair rides.

Organizer Bobby Kitchens says the idea came to him when he was hanging out with his family.

"We got a big family, and we were having a family reunion, and we thought we would spread it out and have other families enjoy it with us," Kitchens said.

The fun continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. out on Kitchen Road, off Highway 49 in Jones County.

