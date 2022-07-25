Kool & the Gang, Skid Row performing at 2022 Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair has announced their concert headliners for this year’s fair, and there are some big names to help celebrate.
According to the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter's website, "There is music for everyone! Rock and roll, country, worship, and more, we've got you covered for all your entertainment needs!"
Here is the full concert lineup for the fair's 32nd year:
- Thursday, October 6 – Foghat
- Friday, October 7 – Lecrae
- Saturday, October 8 – Rocketman
- Sunday, October 9 – Southside Worship
- Monday, October 10 - John Michael Montgomery
- Tuesday, October 11 – Skid Row
- Wednesday, October 12 – Kool & the Gang
- Thursday, October 13 – All-4-One/Color Me Badd
- Friday, October 14 – Frankie Ballard
- Saturday, October 15 – The Grapevine
- Sunday, October 16 - Rumba Latina
All the shows will take place at the Georgia National Stage and are free.
2021’s lineup included names like The Commodores, 98 Degrees, and Clay Walker.
