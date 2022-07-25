Kool & the Gang, Skid Row performing at 2022 Georgia National Fair

Here is the full concert lineup for the fair's 32nd year

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair has announced their concert headliners for this year’s fair, and there are some big names to help celebrate.

According to the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter's website, "There is music for everyone! Rock and roll, country, worship, and more, we've got you covered for all your entertainment needs!"

Here is the full concert lineup for the fair's 32nd year:

Thursday, October 6 – Foghat

Friday, October 7 – Lecrae

Saturday, October 8 – Rocketman

Sunday, October 9 – Southside Worship

Monday, October 10 - John Michael Montgomery

Tuesday, October 11 – Skid Row

Wednesday, October 12 – Kool & the Gang

Thursday, October 13 – All-4-One/Color Me Badd

Friday, October 14 – Frankie Ballard

Saturday, October 15 – The Grapevine

Sunday, October 16 - Rumba Latina

All the shows will take place at the Georgia National Stage and are free.

2021’s lineup included names like The Commodores, 98 Degrees, and Clay Walker.