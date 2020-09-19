Macon-based seafood truck plans to travel around Central Georgia

You can follow them on Facebook to see when they'll be in a town near you.

MACON, Ga. — Krab Kingz Seafood truck is coming to Macon on Saturday, but it will be traveling around Central Georgia to places like Warner Robins, Perry and Fort Valley.

Co-Owner Georgette Williams says she'll take requests on where people want the truck to park next.

"We'll be moving around the whole Central Georgia area, which is Macon, Warner Robins, Perry, if I can get down to Jones County then Jones County I will be going," she said.

Kingz offers crab legs, blue crab, crab boil and more.

The truck will be open in Macon from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., or until all the food is gone, and will be parked across from Smiley's Flea Market at the Sunoco gas station at 6825 Hawkinsville Road.

Williams is retired military, and she says after she and her husband got settled down, they decided to open the food truck.

"Mainly it was something I wanted to do for a long time, I wanted to be an entrepreneur," she said.

She also says she wants to try and find a way to help others through the business.

"I always wanted to be a give back to the the community type of business," Williams said.