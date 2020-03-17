ATLANTA — A day after Kroger said Georgia locations would be keeping their current store hours, the company has decided to change them after all.

According to a news release, stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina will shift customer service hours to 8 a.m. through 9 p.m.

“As of Monday, we were hoping to maintain current store hours. However, this temporary adjustment is necessary to allow our store teams time to train new associates, while focusing on additional cleaning as well as stocking our fresh, affordable food and essentials,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

The release makes it clear this is NOT due to supply chain issues, they just need to respond to increased customer demand and cleaning requirements.

Locations in those states are continuing to hire and those in industries hit hard by coronavirus are encouraged to apply at jobs.kroger.com

RELATED HEADLINES

How to file an unemployment claim in Georgia if your job has been affected by coronavirus

Dollar General asks stores to dedicate first hour of each day to senior shoppers

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.