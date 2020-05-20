ATLANTA — Kroger is changing its store and fuel center hours again starting this Sunday.

According to a news release, most stores in Georgia, east Alabama and South Carolina will be opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m. or midnight.

Fuel centers will open at 5 a.m. and select number of stores will open for 24-hour shopping.

The hours of operation for the pharmacies will not change.

For exact store hours, you can visit Kroger’s store locator at Kroger.com

“The expanded hours will help maintain social distancing requirements during busy summer months,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “The safety of our customers and associates remains our top priority. Kroger will continue to maintain protective measures established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Those protective measures include limiting store capacity to 50%, floor decals and signs promoting social distancing, requiring employees to wear protective masks, plexiglass partitions at checkout lanes, temperature checks for employees, and more.

Due to the expanded hours, Kroger’s Atlanta Division will no longer have a dedicated shopping hour for seniors and at-risk customers.

