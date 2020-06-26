Kroger delivers 15,000 pounds of food to Middle Georgia Community Food Bank

The grocery chain raised over $18,000 through their 'Can Hunger' campaign

MACON, Ga. — Friday morning, Kroger dropped off a huge delivery for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

The grocery store chain delivered over 15,000 pounds of non-perishable food to the bank's warehouse.

The delivery was made possible through Kroger's Can Hunger relief initiative.

Over the course of six weeks in the fall of 2019, Central Georgia Kroger's raised over $18,000 through community donations.

Customers and employees could donate $1 or more to Can Hunger. Each dollar can feed up to four families.

"It feels great knowing that we work hard each and every day to please our customers," says Kroger store manager Jamie Parks. "They come in and some of the people that need this are our customers. They help us out each and every day and it feels amazing to come back."

The delivery was originally scheduled for April but had to postponed for the pandemic.

Kroger's donation goes toward helping Middle Georgia Community Food Bank fight food insecurity in Central Georgia.

"It just helps us with our mission to feed the insecure families in Middle Georgia and without those donations it would make it very difficult for us to accomplish that mission," says food bank Chief Operating Officer Christina Ford.

Kroger's Can Hunger campaign makes this delivery to the food bank annually.

