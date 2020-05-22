ATLANTA — Days after announcing they’d be doing away with shopping hours for seniors and those at high-risk of severe COVID-19 infection, Kroger is bringing them back.

According to a news release, stores in Georgia, South Carolina and east Alabama will be offering senior shopping hours once again starting on May 27.

They will now be from 6-8 a.m. every Wednesday.

In the news release from earlier this week, they also said they’d be expanding store and fuel center hours.

Some stores will open at 5 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. or midnight. Select locations will be open for 24-hour shopping. Pharmacy hours will not change.

You should check Kroger’s store locator at Kroger.com to see the hours of your preferred store.

RELATED HEADLINES

Kroger changes store and fuel center hours starting May 24

Kroger giving workers 'thank you' pay after outcry over ending $2 per hour bump