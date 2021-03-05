Driving Me Crazy!: Kroger waits on court to release deeds for Forsyth Road traffic light

Kroger's Corporate Affairs manager says they're ready to move forward as soon as they get permits from the deeds that are held up in court

MACON, Ga. — Two weeks ago, Joanne Garcia from the Wesleyan Woods neighborhood in Macon, told 13WMAZ the entrance near the Starbucks on Forsyth Road is driving her crazy!

"I've been stuck on a right hand turn with people sticking out in the road trying to get in. If I'm coming from downtown Macon, then you can't get in at all. You have to change your plan and try to get in at the other entrance of the Kroger shopping center," said Garcia.

In 2019, the Macon-Bibb Planning & Zoning board approved the parking changes needed to place a traffic light, and the owner of the shopping center and Kroger are pursuing it.

In addition to the traffic light near the Starbucks, James Thomas from the P&Z Board said those plans also included a right-in-right-out design for the entrance on the opposite end of the shopping center.

"We're very happy that they're talking about a stoplight, but the amount of time it takes can be an impediment within itself," said Garcia.

Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager Felix Turner responded to an email saying the Georgia Department of Transportation requires the original and right-of-way deeds before they can issue the permits needed to begin the project.

He said: "Kroger has committed more than one million dollars to installing a traffic light at this location. We are prepared to begin construction as soon as we receive the appropriate permits from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The deeds were delivered to the Superior Court on February 12, and we are currently waiting on the court to release the recorded deeds."

He said he believes the superior court is dealing with delays because of COVID-19. The Bibb County engineering department is waiting on standby to help with traffic control during the installation.

13WMAZ reached out to a GDOT spokesperson and the Bibb County Superior Court clerk. They were not able to get back to us by our deadline.