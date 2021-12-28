Kwanzaa celebration continues in Macon with delivery of canned goods

The third principle of Kwanzaa is Ujima, or collective work and responsibility.

MACON, Ga. — Kwanzaa is a 7-day celebration of Black cultural heritage and traditional values, and each day of the holiday shares a specific purpose. The third day of Kwanzaa is about collective work and responsibility, known as ujima.

Over 100 folks attended the youth night featuring an open mic and youth talent show at Macon's historic Douglass Theatre Tuesday. It also doubled as a donation drive, so attendees brought canned goods to support Jericho Road Ministries on Napier Avenue.

On Wednesday afternoon, organizers delivered two bins of canned goods to the ministry.

Clarence Thomas Jr., the public relations manager for Mahogany Principle, organized the event along with five other outreach programs to teach young young people that they can give back too.

"The Macon-Bibb County youth can be relied upon and called upon to do good things, do positive things, and manifest what we are looking for in this instance," said Thomas.