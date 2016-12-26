List: Kwanzaa events in central Georgia

Macon has a full festival for the length of the holiday, with different activities each night.

MACON, Ga. — Kwanzaa is almost here in Central Georgia!

The celebrations for the holiday begin on December 26, and last through January 1.

31st Annual Matunda Ya Kwanzaa Festival in Macon Events

(All events are free and donations are welcomed)

1. Umoja Unity Day Celebration -

When: December 26, 7 p.m.

Where: The Douglass Theatre at 355 Dr. MLK, Jr. Blvd.

This event features a Kwanzaa Ceremony, Unity Discussion, a documentary screening, dance performance, drum circle, and more.

2. Kujichagulia Youth Night of Self Determination -

When: December 27, 6 p.m.

Where: The Douglass Theatre at 355 Dr. MLK, Jr. Blvd.

This event begins with a documentary screening at 6 p.m., which is followed up with a Kwanzaa Ceremony at 7 p.m. There will also be youth talent demonstrations and open mic, and a Kujichagulia Discussion.

3. Ujima Collective Work and Responsibility -

When: December 28, 6 p.m.

Where: Wesleyan College 4760 Forsyth Road, Matthews Athletic Center, (Use Back Entrance near Wesleyan Lake, also access via Bob King Blvd. from Tucker Road)

This event features a focus on self-care, family health and fitness, abundant life diet, and wholistic wellness practices & awareness.

4. Cooperative Economics - Ujamaa Panel -

When: December 29, 6 p.m.

Where: The Art Bar 414 Cherry Street

This panel discusses black wealth expansion, and political reality and unity consciousness in Macon.

5. Nia Night of Purpose & Message Arts -

When: December 30, 7 p.m.

Where: A Brooke Haven Lounge, 401 Cherry Street

This event is a Kwanzaa Ceremony with live performances and visual arts, featuring a birthday celebration for Makeda Michelle.

6. Kuumba Creativity (Karamu) Feast -

When: December 31, 1 - 5 p.m.

Where: Booker T. Washington Community Center 401 Monroe Street

This is a family potluck event (bring a healthy dish - NO PORK). It will focus on savoring the unity & happiness of Kwanzaa. There will be a documentary showing, and a community drum circle.