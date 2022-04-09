Labor Day on the Lake: food, family, and fun

Whether at the beach, on the road, or staying in, this Labor Day weekend families are gathering together to enjoy time off.

MACON, Ga. — Whether at the beach, on the road, or just staying in, this Labor Day weekend families are gathering together to enjoy some time off.

Boat riders hauled their way to Little River Park to set sail on lake Sinclair.

There was a little rain earlier on Sunday in Milledgeville, but that didn't stop the party.

Families like the Faulks brothers and Delina Woods and her family say they're just grateful to have a day where they can enjoy spending time with one another.

"Thank you for providing for us and letting us have all of this," Jay Faulk said.

His brother Jasper followed, saying: "Thank you for letting us letting us at least like be in the house that's the most grateful thing ever."

Delina said that she enjoys "Hanging out with family and friends, enjoying the weekend, fun in the sun, riding jet skis, and fishing."

If you're going to be on the water this Labor day enjoying some of those same activities, be sure to be cautious in the water and always wear your lifejacket while you have fun.

We hope you enjoy your Labor Day weekend!