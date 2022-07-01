Lace up your shoes for the Museum of Aviation's 'Run for Aviation'

The race benefits the Museum of Aviation

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It’s almost time to lace up your shoes and get your run on! The Museum of Aviation is hosting its 26th Annual Run for Aviation race on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The event will start at the museum grounds at 7:50 a.m. and run through Robins Air Force Base.

Megan and her husband, Thomas Green, are excited to run the marathon for the first time together.

“We see all the museum gas to offer and everything like that, so we’re excited to race and actually have our race go towards something in the community,” said Megan.

Due to COVID restrictions, registration will end next Thursday at noon and masks are required indoors. The race benefits the Museum of Aviation.