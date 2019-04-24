Lake Juliette is a 3,600-acre lake in Central Georgia. It sits in Monroe County between Forsyth and Gray. With little development and a 25-hp boat motor limit, the lake usually has crystal clear water. There were ample blue skies as well when our #Drone13 crew checked it out at sunrise.

Under those waters, you’ll find largemouth bass, crappie, bream, and even the occasional striper.

Our #Drone13 crew found several eager fisherman as they headed out on a sunrise shoot in late April.

The lake does have some camping, and a boat launch, but it also has plenty of tranquility which makes it a perfect spot for our #Drone13 crew.