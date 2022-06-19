Crews search for drowning victim in Lake Lanier

The 29-year-old man went under near Holiday Marina on Saturday.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Search and rescue crews are dealing with challenging waters as they work to recover the body of a drowning victim.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Hall County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a man, identified as Kaiyan Ding, who had went overboard from a boat near Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier.

Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement Game Wardens arrived on the scene soon after and both agencies began searching for Ding with SONAR in water ranging from 60 to 100 feet, a spokesperson with the agency said.

"High boat traffic in the area along with choppy conditions made the search challenging, but Game Wardens continued the search through the night," Lt. Judd Smith said. "Underwater standing timber is making the search more difficult."

He said crews were back out on Sunday morning and are continuing the search "until all options have been exhausted."

