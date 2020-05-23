As public spaces in Georgia continue to reopen, Lake Lanier will reopen limited access beginning today.

The highly popular summer recreation and relaxation spot won't be completely reopening yet - or doing anything close to that, really.

But, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said earlier this week that access to day use parks will be open again. Only one such park, Buford Dam Park, will still remain closed.

Most of the other facilities at the Lake Lanier site - beaches, shelters, playgrounds and campgrounds - for now also continue to be closed.

"The US Army Corps of Engineers reminds everyone to practice social distancing and to avoid crowded parks and facilities," a Facebook post said.

The Corps recommends anyone seeking additional information call 770-945-9531.

