Friendly competition between Lake Sinclair neighbors leads to 'Christmas Cove'

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Have you been to Lake Sinclair lately? If not, you should go when it’s dark to check out Lake Sinclair’s ‘Christmas Cove.’

Boat houses have been transformed into a winter wonderland, fully decked out in fun Christmas lights.

You can see lights with the words ‘Merry Christmas’ glowing from across the lake, along with Santa’s sleigh and 12 reindeer, and a big ole display of Kris Kringle himself.

Kay Forrester says it started back in 2012 with a friendly competition between neighbors to see who could decorate their boat house the best.

Now, it’s a huge family production that’s brought in dozens of people wanting to check it out.

“It started with just a couple of spare Christmas lights that we had left over, so we just put it on our boat house and next thing you know, our next-door neighbor followed and he did more lights. It became sort of a competition. We added a tree, they added a tree… and next thing you know we have this great big display of lights,” said Forrester.