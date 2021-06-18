Lake Tobesofkee Arrowhead swimming area closed due to elevated E. coli levels

The Claystone swimming area remains open

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County has issued an advisory for people looking to swim at Lake Tobesofkee over Father’s Day weekend.

According to the county, the Arrowhead Park swimming area at Lake Tobesofkee will be closed until further notice after a routine Macon Water Authority test showed elevated levels of E. coli.

Macon Water Authority says it’s potentially due to geese and other wildlife. More samples are being sent to the lab for updated results.

The swimming area at Claystone Park remains open, and Sandy Beach is closed for construction.