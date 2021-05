Both Claystone & Arrowhead will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

MACON, Ga. — The swimming area in Claystone Park at Lake Tobesofkee is now open.

According to a Twitter post by Macon-Bibb County, it's open until 7 p.m.

It closed after Macon Water Authority tests showed "elevated and unacceptable" levels of E. coli.

After the MWA’s sample tests showed the bacteria levels had dropped back down again, they decided to reopen.

