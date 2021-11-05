Lake Tobesofkee could see price increase as Bibb commissioners mull over resolution

This resolution has not been passed yet. They plan to discuss it at a meeting sometime in the future, but have not set a date.

MACON, Ga. — Walter Howard and his wife say they enjoy the area so much, they've practically raised their 14 grandkids on Lake Tobesofkee for the last 20 years.

"My granddaughter is out here now, my youngest granddaughter. She's 5 and we're bringing her out here and raising her like we did the others," Walter Howard said.

Victoria Perry and her son visited Lake Tobesofkee for the first time.

"It's like super-affordable -- you can literally spend the whole day here," Perry said.

A resolution introduced to Bibb County commissioners could raise fees for admission.

The cost to get into the park would be $3 per person for anyone over 6 years old.

Right now, it costs $350 to rent the enclosed pavilion at Claystone Park, but the price would jump to $800 depending on when you are renting.

The rental fee for the upper open shelter pavilion at Sandy Beach Park would be $225 per day, up from $175.

Howard says Lake Tobesofkee attracts big crowds because it is inexpensive, but fears that may change with price increases.

"If you raise the price, you get less revenue. You leave it like it is, you'll get more revenue," Howard said.

Perry says a hike in prices wouldn't keep her away.

"It's hit-or-miss with the economy and how it is right now. I could see how it could deter people from wanting to do it, but at the end of the day, it's summer and you want to get out and have fun, so I don't think it's going to have too much of an impact on things," Perry said.

Again, this resolution has not been passed yet. They plan to discuss it at a meeting sometime in the future, but have not set a date.

If this resolution passes, It won't increase all prices at the lake.