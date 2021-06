The show was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

MACON, Ga. — Due to construction at Sandy Beach Park the 4th of July fireworks show at Lake Tobesofkee has been postponed.

According to a Facebook post by Lake Tobesofkee, it is tentatively scheduled for Labor Day.

The annual event usually attracts thousands of people to enjoy a day of cookouts, live music, and the fireworks show.