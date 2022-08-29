Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says any additional changes the county wants to make need to go through the state.

MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee.

After two deaths last month, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.

As waves lap the shore, memories come flooding back to Presley Middlebrooks.

"We was out here just about daily. My mom didn't care if it was cold or what," he said. "Jump in and freeze our butts off."

As he watches his own kids play, and of course, makes sure they're behaving from the shore. That's a new requirement from the county: parents must watch their kids under 14 when they're in the water.

The mayor says they're also trying to lower the speed limit for boats on the water, and change the size of boats allowed on the lake, but he says things like that need to go through the state.

He has an idea to help all parents keep track of their kids.

"If there was a net, maybe, let's say two foot above the water, ran all the way down to the lake floor, and buttoned down to the lake floor," he suggested.

He says that could help keep kids out of boating lanes, and make it safer for everyone. Meanwhile, Miller says they'll keep focusing on what they can do, like adding signs with safety reminders at boat ramps.