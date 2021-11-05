Lake Tobesofkee Claystone swimming area closed Saturday due to 'unacceptable' E. coli levels

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County has issued an advisory for people looking to swim at Lake Tobesofkee over the Memorial Day weekend.
According to the county's Twitter account, the Claystone swimming area at Lake Tobesofkee will be closed Saturday after Macon Water Authority tests showed "elevated and unacceptable" levels of E. coli.
The post says they will know for sure once the test results are back Saturday evening. The Arrowhead swimming area will be open.
Sandy Beach Park has been closed for construction.