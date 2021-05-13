Grammy-nominated musician teaches Lakeview Academy students

Zak Morgan is using music to teach fourth graders about the elements of a story

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Some Baldwin County students are learning about the art of storytelling through song this week.

Lakeview Academy in Milledgeville hosted children’s musician Zak Morgan, who is teaching classes as a guest artist-in-residence at Baldwin County Schools.

He’s using music to teach some fourth graders about the five elements of a story and the use of alliteration. Morgan says it’s a joy to work with kids.

“Well, I like kids as you guys can probably tell, so I enjoy getting kids excited and teaching them and meeting them because kids have a free imagination and in general kids are nice, so I really like working with them,” said Morgan.

He’s originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, and performs children’s concerts across the country. He received a Grammy nomination for his 2004 album, ‘When Bullfrogs Croak.’