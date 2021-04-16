The value of the recovered 13 stolen airbags by authorities is believed to be around $32,500, according to Prince George's County police.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department have arrested and charged a Landover man suspected of stealing over $32,500 worth of airbags from Honda cars.

Michael Roane, 30, of Landover was arrested on Thursday and charged with 35 counts of theft-scheme, motor vehicle theft, tampering with motor vehicles along with other related charges.

Following a lengthy investigation into airbag thefts, police said at the time of Roane's arrest, he was in a car reported stolen from the District and was in possession of 13 airbags that had been stolen earlier in the day from both Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Prince George's County police revealed that Roane targets airbags from Honda vehicles and eventually selling them.

The value of the recovered 13 stolen airbags by authorities is believed to be around $32,500, police said.

According to authorities, Roane is suspected of stealing more than 100 airbags across the DMV area in recent months. Detectives say they are continuing to investigate the sales of some of those stolen airbags.

Authorities are urging anyone with any information regarding this case to contact the Prince George's County Police Department at 301-516-3788.

Previous reporting from WUSA9 showed that last spring, Fairfax County Police warned the county of 17 cases of airbag thefts. Prince George's County reported at least 35 across Bowie and Hyattsville.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau estimates that 50,000 airbags are stolen from people's cars every year. While the bureau said online that they can retail for $1,000 or more at a car dealer, whereas on the black market, the cost drops to $50-$200.