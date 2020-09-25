No fair? No problem | Lane Southern Orchards to offer fair food throughout October

With the Georgia National Fair being cancelled this year, Lane wanted to offer people a taste of fall during the month of October.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair in Perry may have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking all the fair food favorites with it.

But Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley will have fair food throughout October, and a smaller fall festival on October 10.

Marketing Director Wendy Barton says they made that decision after hearing the annual event in Perry wouldn't be happening this year.

"We, like most, like to go to the fair and ride the rides and have fun, but the food is also an attraction. So, we decided we would have fair food at the farm," she said.

They will have corndogs, fried Oreos, chili cheese fries, candied apples and much more.

The orchard usually has a corn maze in the fall, but that is also not happening this year.

"Since 2008... but this year, unfortunately, only half of the corn sprouted, so we want to do something to replace that," Barton said.

There will be a "mini" farm fall festival on October 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food vendors will be socially distanced and children can enjoy trick-or-treating from 1-3 p.m.

All first responders and healthcare workers will get 10% off everything on the weekend of October 10 and 11.

"We're inviting the public to come out and just get out and have some fun on the farm," Barton said.

She also says that all employees wear masks and Lane requests that anyone who visits do the same.

"We're going to have signs and we're going to have everything marked so we can all practice social distancing and we can all stay safe," she said.