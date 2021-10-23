Corn mazes, hayrides and rubber duck races at Lane Southern Orchards fall festival

If you missed out on Saturday, don’t worry, the corn maze is open all month long from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday and on weekends from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Although it’s typically known for its peaches, Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Velley offered some traditional fall fun to families on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. you could enjoy a corn maze, hayrides, and rubber duck races.

They also had pumpkin painting classes, a costume contest, rides and delicious food.

“It's a good atmosphere for our kid our daughter she loves being outside this is a great place to be been apart of the community for a long long time coming out to support it and just love being outside in the air you know on a good fall day,” said visitor Tim Belfolder.

If you missed out on Saturday, don’t worry, the corn maze is open all month long from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday and on weekends from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.