x
Corn mazes, hayrides and rubber duck races at Lane Southern Orchards fall festival

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Although it’s typically known for its peaches, Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Velley offered some traditional fall fun to families on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. you could enjoy a corn maze, hayrides, and rubber duck races.

They also had pumpkin painting classes, a costume contest, rides and delicious food.

“It's a good atmosphere for our kid our daughter she loves being outside this is a great place to be been apart of the community for a long long time coming out to support it and just love being outside in the air you know on a good fall day,” said visitor Tim Belfolder.

If you missed out on Saturday, don’t worry, the corn maze is open all month long from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday and on weekends from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

