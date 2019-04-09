CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Contraflow on I-16 is coming to an end, according to Chatham County officials.

WTOC, a CBS affiliate in Savannah, reports that Chatham County officials announced Wednesday morning the state will end those reversed lanes around noon. The Georgia Department of Transportation has not confirmed this as yet.

Lanes were reversed Tuesday at 8 a.m. to make way for coastal evacuees ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The reversed lanes ran from Savannah all the way to Dublin and stop around the Dudley exit sign.

Officials say it will take a couple of hours for them to get traffic flow back to normal for the whole stretch of I-16.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Kroger asks customers not to openly carry guns in stores

Police: 26 kilos of cocaine wash up on Florida beach during Hurricane Dorian

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.