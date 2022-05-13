Langston Road Elementary honored for efforts to support military families

Six Georgia schools were given the Military Flagship School Award, including one right here in Central Georgia!

PERRY, Ga. — It's that time of the week! We are highlighting our latest school of the week, Langston Road Elementary School. They're going the extra mile to help military families.

They recently won the Military Flagship School Award. It's a statewide award for their efforts to provide a home away from home for military families.

The school has its own military and family life counselor, and programs to support the children with parents in the service.

"We also do a military kids club. We meet with each grade level once a month and that's a great way to build a social aspect for those military kids. It's an instant connection with friends," said counselor Hannah Wells.

Wells and the military family life counselor work together to help support the kids, like 5th grader Jacob Gonzalez, who was born in Japan. He's also lived in Texas and Belgium. He moved to Perry in 2020.

"At first it felt depressing leaving my friends behind, but then I make new friends and I don't regret leaving," said Gonzalez.

The counselors know how important their program is to the Warner Robins community.

"It's huge, because Warner Robins is known for their Air Force base, so it's a great tool we have for this school that we can stand up with this award and say your military children will have support here," said school counselor Lauren Wells.

"My experience has been really great and I've made many friends since I have moved here" said Gonzalez.

In the school's military kids club, they do service projects, letters to vets and many other activities for the kids to have a sense of community.