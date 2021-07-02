'We see you, we appreciate you': Langston Road Elementary staff, students make go-bags for first responders

The bags were originally only intended for SRO's, but parents and students went above and beyond to share the goodies throughout the county.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Staff and students at a Houston County elementary school decided to make and give out go-bags for Student Resource Officers, but ended up touching the lives of first responders all over the county.

Here's a story that comes Straight from the Heart.

Langston Road Elementary is just one of the many schools under supervision from the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Dennis Marshall is the SRO Supervisor in charge of most of the schools in the county. He and Assistant Principal Dana Brock came up with the idea to do something nice for the officers who work with the children.

Marshall says officers are always grateful to get to work with the students.

"We love the kids," he said. "One thing you can always count on, is them little kids, they love you no matter what."

The go-bags were made by the staff and students, most of the items were donated by parents. In fact, so many items were brought in that they had extra goodies.

The school planned to do 100 bags, and ended up with over 150, with lots of left overs.

The bags contained drinks, snacks, hand sanitizer, wet wipes and more. They were distributed throughout the county to first responders.

"We took these bags, and we didn't just take them to our patrol room... we took it to our 911 center, our juvenile division, our investigative division. We took bags up to other parts of the county," Marshall said. "We took it up to the court house, and we just tried to make sure that everybody got a little piece of the pie."

Brock says the kids were "excited all week" to give the bags to the officers.

"It's positive, that we help people," Brock said.

The bags contained a note that read: