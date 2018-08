UPDATE:

All lanes have been cleared.

A large accident is completely blocking the interstate in Monroe County.

The accident happened on I-75 North just south of the Johnstonville Road exit, according to Monroe County EMA director Matt Perry.

He says there were 10 cars and at least 2 tractor trailers involved in the accident.

If possible, drivers should find an alternate route.

