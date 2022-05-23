The woman is being treated for burns and respiratory issues, according to Rescue Pets of Florida.

LARGO, Fla. — A woman is recovering at Tampa General Hospital from burns she received after rescuing several cats from a house fire Saturday morning in Largo, according to the Rescue Pets of Florida.

The woman, Laura Kile, was reported to have a large number of foster cats inside the house she was renting and rescued a total of 12 cats. Members with Rescue Pets of Florida said Kile had more cats than usual at her house because she was housing them ahead of an adoption event.

Those cats are now in the care of veterinarians.

Kile is recovering from burns and smoke inhalation. She is expected to leave the ICU on Tuesday.

Firefighters had to pull the woman out of the flames, according to the Rescue Pets of Florida.

The nonprofit organization says the woman lost everything in the fire and a GoFundMe page was created to support her, which has received more than $75,000.