LaRhonda Patrick sworn in as Warner Robins mayor

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins officially has a new mayor.

LaRhonda Patrick was sworn in Monday evening at the first city council meeting of the year.

The International City's new leader says she understands the significance of the election and feels confident she will do a great job leading the city.

In the last two weeks, Patrick went through onboarding and meetings with department heads and staff, and she said her priorities are in place.

“Making sure I build a rapport with the department heads and staff. I’ve met the department heads, now I’ve got to meet the staff, so that’s first-week priority for me and of course working out the financial issues our city has. That’s second priority,” she said on December 31.

Patrick defeated Randy Toms in the November runoff election. Toms served as mayor of Warner Robins for 8 years.

Monday, Toms spoke with 13WMAZ and offered Patrick some advice.