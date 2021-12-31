New year, new mayor: LaRhonda Patrick to be sworn in as Warner Robins mayor Monday

She says she understands the significance of the election and her priorities are in place.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The new year will bring in a new mayor in the city of Warner Robins. Mayor-elect LaRhonda Patrick will be sworn in as the new leader of the International City on Monday.

Patrick’s transition period is ending, and in the last two weeks she’s gone through onboarding and meetings with department heads and staff.

“On Monday it’s official, but it honestly feels like I’ve just gotten a new position. To me, it’s just another day and I just have another role,” said Patrick.

She says she understands the significance of the election and her priorities are in place.

“Making sure I build a rapport with the department heads and staff. I’ve met the department heads, now I’ve got to meet the staff, so that’s first-week priority for me and of course working out the financial issues our city has. That’s second priority,” she said.

She’s learned a thing or two already.

“I learned that it really is important to establish a relationship first and leave all the meat -- leave the details of the department for another date,” she said.

Outgoing mayor Randy Toms and Patrick had a close race in the runoff. If you’re wondering, she says the two haven’t had a one-on-one conversation yet.

“He did say some kind words and gave me some advice and I appreciate those things. Of course, [I] thanked him for his service to our city because he’s been serving as a fireman and served our city for the last eight years. I do wish him well on the next chapter of his life and his career, but no, we haven’t spoken one-on-one,” said Patrick.