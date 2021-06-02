According to a post on their Facebook page, bass player and vocalist Larry Lee died Friday afternoon from COVID-19 complications.

MACON, Ga. — The popular Macon band the Grapevine Band is mourning the loss of one of its members Friday.

According to a post on the band's Facebook page, bass player and vocalist Larry Lee died Friday afternoon from COVID-19 complications. The band made a post on January 30 asking for prayers, stating that Lee had been hospitalized and was in the intensive care unit. He ultimately did not survive.

Friday's post mourned Lee, saying, "He was not only our 'brother in the band' but he was genuinely the nicest person I have ever known. A class act, always positive, always with a smile. He shared his faith with leading by example."