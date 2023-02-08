Family of inmate who died covered in bed bugs reaches $4M settlement with Fulton County

Lashawn Thompson died last September while in custody at the Fulton County jail.

Fulton County reached a $4 million settlement Wednesday in the death of a jail inmate who died, according to a private autopsy, covered in sores and bites from bed bugs and lice.

County commissioners voted 6-0 to approve the settlement.

The family of Lashawn Thompson released the results of a private autopsy via its legal team in May. Thompson died last September in the Fulton County jail's psychiatric wing due to diagnosed mental health issues. Thompson was held there for three months when an officer found him unresponsive.

Family attorney Michael Harper shared that the private autopsy results showed that Thompson died from "severe neglect." This was outlined as a combination of dehydration, rapid weight loss and malnutrition - exacerbated by not receiving medication for his diagnosed schizophrenia. Together, all factors contributed to cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat that led to Thompson's death, Harper said during May's news conference.

In addition to the lack of medical attention, the autopsy also revealed Thompson suffered from severe body insect infestation - with bed bugs and lice covering Thompson's body from head to toe, the family's legal team said.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner lists Thompson's cause of death as "undetermined" but did note a severe bedbug infestation. His family previously claimed an infection from the bites led to cardiac arrhythmia and to his death.

Thompson's attorneys maintained that the Fulton County commissioners, along with Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, are responsible for Thompson's death.

On Wednesday, Harper said the family will not be making a statement in the wake of the settlement.

"The Fulton County Commissioners' vote speaks for itself," Harper said.