Weekend last chance to see EMERGE: A National Juried Exhibition at the Macon Arts Alliance

Artist Kevin 'Scene' Lewis encourages people to come out and experience the show one last time.

MACON, Ga. — Friday is the last day to catch Macon Arts Alliance's January show EMERGE: A National Juried Exhibition in downtown Macon.

The show features up and coming artist from across the country in a variety of mediums including photography, sculpture and a number of paintings.

"I'm just really honored and happy to be a part of this because it's a national juried exhibition," artist Kevin 'Scene' Lewis said.

Lewis' painting is called Say My Name. It depicts a powerful image of the Yoruba goddess Oshun.

"She's a tough girl but I want to embody that into the youth and you know bring some culture. I like to bring some culture to my art," he said.

He says it was a great experience to meet other artist during the opening. It inspired him as he prepares for his solo show in September.

"I'm honored to be here because there's some great art here. I can't wait for this next show that I'm going to have. It really inspired me to step up my game and everything," Lewis said.

Lewis says he wants to grab visitors' attention with his work.

"Just ask some questions you know if I could get you to ask some questions and hopefully while visually pleasing to look at, I would like you to learn something from it as well," Lewis said.

He encourages people to come out and experience the show one last time.

"Man it's just beautiful artwork from people all over the nation. It's just really inspiring. I love when you walk into a gallery it's easy to get inspired and see what's on these artists mind and everything. I think it's very impressive," Lewis said.